Black Cologne

Jason starts the pod by sharing a highly amusing encounter he had in the snack aisle while out shopping at Mariano’s. Next, he dives into the Heat’s victory over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and breaks down how Miami was able to navigate the ebbs and flows of the game to come up with the win (22:49). Finally, Jason opines about Chicago Bears CEO Kevin Warren and the team’s possible future stadium locations (55:55).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton
Subscribe: Spotify