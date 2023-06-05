 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Black Cologne

Jason dives into Heat-Nuggets and opines about Chicago Bears CEO Kevin Warren and the team’s possible future stadium locations

By Jason Goff
SPORTS-FBN-BEARS-POLES-TB Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


Jason starts the pod by sharing a highly amusing encounter he had in the snack aisle while out shopping at Mariano’s. Next, he dives into the Heat’s victory over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and breaks down how Miami was able to navigate the ebbs and flows of the game to come up with the win (22:49). Finally, Jason opines about Chicago Bears CEO Kevin Warren and the team’s possible future stadium locations (55:55).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Did Nikola Jokic Dominate Just Like the Heat Wanted Him To?

Whether or not Miami "forced" Denver’s star to be a scorer in Game 2 can be debated (see: Spoelstra, Erik). Was Sunday a results-based coincidence? Or did Miami find something while squaring the Finals?

By Michael Pina

Nicky T on Yankees-Dodgers, Mets Swept By Blue Jays, and AMA

JJ recaps Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and Nick Turturro returns to talk about the Yankees’ series win over the Dodgers

By John Jastremski

Cooking in the Microwave, Dishes With Things to Say, and Top Summer Foods

Dave and Chris also talk about their time at BottleRock Napa, where they cooked with Lil Nas X

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Five Games From the 2022 Season That Explain the Next Level of the NFL Scheme Wars

NFL systems are constantly evolving, on both the offensive and defensive ends. And these battles from last season show where we could be heading in 2023.

By Steven Ruiz

Miami’s Zombies Do It Again, Portland’s Dilemma, Ja’s Future, and Worst GM Jobs With Ryen Russillo

Discussing Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic’s place in history

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo

The Heat Can Win at Sea Level or a Mile High

The Heat became the first visiting team to win in Denver this postseason as their role players bested the Nuggets’ role players to continue Miami’s improbable playoff run

By Zach Kram