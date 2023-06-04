 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Audie Cornish on ‘The Assignment With Audie Cornish’

Larry and journalist, anchor, and CNN correspondent Audie Cornish discuss her new podcast and dive into the art of crafting good interviews

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
The Bold Jump to Streaming News - 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals Photo by Dave Pedley/Getty Images for SXSW


Larry is joined by journalist, anchor, and CNN correspondent Audie Cornish to discuss her new podcast The Assignment with Audie Cornish, and they begin by breaking down the difference between audio and TV fame. They then dive into the art of crafting good interviews, the reasons Audie chose journalism as a career, and her decision to part ways with NPR (11:11). After the break, they talk about the mission of The Assignment, the state of modern broadcast news, and Donald Trump’s recent town hall event (28:56). Larry and Audie end the pod by examining the future of political activism, her upcoming episode on CNN’s The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, and the AI conundrum (1:00:04).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Audie Cornish
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

