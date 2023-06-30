 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Olivia Rodrigo’s New Single, Tom Hanks’s Niece, and Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Hot Ones’ Appearance

Plus, what are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker going to name their new baby?

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Olivia Rodrigo joins fans and YouTube Creators to unveil the #vampireOR2 Shorts challenge and premiere the video for her single “vampire”, (Geffen Records) at the YouTube Headquarters Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for YouTube


The first single off of Olivia Rodrigo’s new album Guts is out and it looks like it might be a hit (1:00). Tom Hanks’s niece had a fiery exit from the reality TV show Claim to Fame (0:00). We investigate summer food trends, including “girl dinner” and Jennifer Lawrence’s appearances on two different chicken-based interview shows (0:00). And are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker going to name their new baby Elvis (0:00)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

