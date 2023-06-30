Olivia Rodrigo’s New Single, Tom Hanks’s Niece, and Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Hot Ones’ Appearance

The first single off of Olivia Rodrigo’s new album Guts is out and it looks like it might be a hit (1:00). Tom Hanks’s niece had a fiery exit from the reality TV show Claim to Fame (0:00). We investigate summer food trends, including “girl dinner” and Jennifer Lawrence’s appearances on two different chicken-based interview shows (0:00). And are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker going to name their new baby Elvis (0:00)?
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
