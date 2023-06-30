Why the Belichick Coaching Tree Keeps Failing



Ben and Steven continue their offseason deep dive into some of the biggest questions around the league. This week, they look into Bill Belichick’s coaching tree and try to figure out why defensive coaches have a harder time breaking through to head coaching ranks. They start off by distinguishing why Belichick’s coaching style is hard to replicate elsewhere (01:48) before looking into the rest of the defensive coaching trees in the league (19:53). They then discuss why offensive coaching trees seem to fare better (48:48).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

