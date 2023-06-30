 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why the Belichick Coaching Tree Keeps Failing

This week, Ben and Steven examine why Belichick’s coaching style is hard to replicate and then look at some other coaching trees around the NFL

By Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
NFL: MAY 31 New England Patriots OTA Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Ben and Steven continue their offseason deep dive into some of the biggest questions around the league. This week, they look into Bill Belichick’s coaching tree and try to figure out why defensive coaches have a harder time breaking through to head coaching ranks. They start off by distinguishing why Belichick’s coaching style is hard to replicate elsewhere (01:48) before looking into the rest of the defensive coaching trees in the league (19:53). They then discuss why offensive coaching trees seem to fare better (48:48).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
