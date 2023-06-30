 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hidden Restaurant Service Fees, Pepsi’s First Condiment, and Tasting Popeyes’ Ghost Pepper Wings

Juliet and Jacoby also break down the alcohol ban at the Paris Olympics and give their thoughts on drive-thrus

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Popularity Of Fast Food Chicken Helps Drive Nationwide Chicken Shortages And Price Increases Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images


This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss the issues that drive-thrus can create, share whether they suffer from menu anxiety, and preview the alcohol situation at the Paris Olympics. For this week’s Taste Test, they try the ghost pepper wings from Popeyes. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

