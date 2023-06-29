How Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Became the Most Successful Tour in History



Matt is joined by Nathan Hubbard—former CEO of Ticketmaster, current CEO of Firebird Music and Ringer podcaster—to discuss Taylor Swift’s world-dominating Eras Tour and her path to achieving the first billion-dollar tour. They discuss how much money Taylor actually makes on this tour, why she isn’t releasing her weekly grosses, and whether or not she will reach that billion milestone and beyond.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Nathan Hubbard

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

