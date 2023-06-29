 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Became the Most Successful Tour in History

Nathan Hubbard joins to break down the incredible success of the Eras Tour and discuss whether it will become the first billion-dollar tour

By Matthew Belloni and Nathan Hubbard
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Detroit, MI Photo by Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management


Matt is joined by Nathan Hubbard—former CEO of Ticketmaster, current CEO of Firebird Music and Ringer podcaster—to discuss Taylor Swift’s world-dominating Eras Tour and her path to achieving the first billion-dollar tour. They discuss how much money Taylor actually makes on this tour, why she isn’t releasing her weekly grosses, and whether or not she will reach that billion milestone and beyond.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Nathan Hubbard
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Eight Burning Celtics Questions. Plus, Julian McWilliams on the Struggling Sox.

Brian later ends the show with a listener call and an email, before digging into DeVante Parker and his contract extension

By Brian Barrett

‘The Bear’ Season 2, Episodes 7-10. Plus, ‘Black Mirror’ Creator Charlie Brooker on the Newest Season.

Chris and Andy break down the end of ‘The Bear’ Season 2 before Charlie Brooker joins to explain how the pandemic influenced the latest season of ‘Black Mirror’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

ESPN’s Breaking Article Review, and Topps MVP Buyback

Plus, Dappz Sports joins to talk content creation and card collecting

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

NBA Free Agent Matchmaker, Pivotal Teams, and the Latest Rumors

KOC also proposes some fake trades for Karl-Anthony Towns

By Kevin O'Connor and Michael Pina

Transfers, Wrexham and Manager Sackings: The Transfer Window Special

The trio discusses Saudi Arabia’s transfer window, the sackings of Gary O’Neill and Darren Moore and how the Premier League is shaking up

By Ben Foster

Is This a Boring Year for NBA Free Agency? Plus, Why Kyrie Irving to the Suns Can’t Work.

Logan and Raja preview the upcoming NBA free agency period and debate whether it will have significant implications for the year ahead

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell