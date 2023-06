Chris and Andy talk about the last four episodes of The Bear Season 2. They discuss the way Richie’s character evolved throughout Episode 7, “Forks” (1:00), and the way that Carmy and Sydney’s relationship in the season finale was depicted (37:49). Then, Chris is joined by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker to talk about how the pandemic inspired the latest season of the show (1:06:02).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify