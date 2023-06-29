More on the ‘Bachelorette’ Season 20 Premiere With Rachel and Melanie Platten



Juliet returns to B-side this week with two very special friends, singer Rachel Platten and her sister, Melanie Platten, to continue discussing the premiere of Season 20 of The Bachelorette! The three ladies dive into the world of The Bachelorette and reality TV and discuss their impression of Charity (4:55) and their first impressions of the highlighted men in the first episode, including first-impression rose receiver Brayden (8:40), Aaron B (9:58), Xavier and Dotun (12:50), Spencer (15:01), and Taylor (19:01). They also talk about Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, and his sneaky bartender disguise on the first night (20:23) and have an interesting discussion on good breath on the first date (25:55). They also discuss Charity’s kissing spree (28:22), their thoughts on the Bachelorette production structure (32:12), who they think will get engaged to Charity (37:40), and much, much more!

Host: Juliet Litman

Guests: Rachel Platten and Melanie Platten

Producers: Jade Whaley and Ashleigh Smith

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

