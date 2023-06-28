Post-draft NBA Check-in, NFL Needle-Movers, and How to Bet the Yankees Without Judge

The East Coast Bias boys break down whether they believe the Celtics are worthy title favorites (:47) and handicap Rookie of the Year (25:58). Then, they do an early AFC East preview (30:14) before explaining how to bet on the Yankees with Aaron Judge’s toe injury (41:36). Finally, House gives a quick preview of this weekend’s Rocket Mortgage Classic (45:58).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.
