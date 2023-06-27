The Countdown to Mark Zuckerberg Vs. Elon Musk at UFC 300 Begins!



After Chael Sonnen broke the internet yesterday with his big announcement about UFC 300, the guys decided they couldn’t wait until Thursday. So, on this special Tuesday edition of the program, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST discuss:

Dana White’s fervent support of a UFC matchup between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and whether this delegitimizes the sport that White worked so hard to bring to the mainstream (2:10)

Ilia Topuria’s bludgeoning of Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville and whom we hope to see the Spaniard fight next (27:24)

The serious threat that a matured Yair Rodriguez poses to reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290 (32:35)

A sneaky good card at the UFC Apex this Saturday, (surprisingly) headlined by middleweights Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov (53:25)

Plus, the guys get into the PFL scoring scandal, Stevie Ray’s retirement, and questions from the Discord (1:00:57).

Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

