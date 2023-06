Dave explores the decision to go to culinary school, including alternatives to the system in countries outside the U.S. The episode also goes over Chris’s forays into the gym (and Dave, the personal trainer?), as well as a new segment where the hosts read bad Yelp reviews.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

