Why Mobility Is the Future of NFL Quarterbacking

Ben and Steven explore the rise of dual-threat quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen

By Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Philadelphia Eagles Offseason Workout Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Ben and Steven continue their offseason deep dive into some of the biggest questions around the league.

This week, they explore the rise of dual-threat quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen. They look at the increase in QB scrambles over the years (03:57), the different tiers of quarterback mobility (17:59), whether pocket passers are becoming less and less valuable (35:46), and how seriously they must factor in injury risks (53:55).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

