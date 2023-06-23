Why Mobility Is the Future of NFL Quarterbacking

Ben and Steven continue their offseason deep dive into some of the biggest questions around the league.
This week, they explore the rise of dual-threat quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen. They look at the increase in QB scrambles over the years (03:57), the different tiers of quarterback mobility (17:59), whether pocket passers are becoming less and less valuable (35:46), and how seriously they must factor in injury risks (53:55).
Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
