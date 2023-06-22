‘The Bear’ Comes Roaring Back, and ‘Secret Invasion’ Falls Flat

Chris and Andy discuss the news that Warner Bros. is in talks to license HBO shows like Insecure to Netflix (1:00). Then they talk about some of the highlights from the first three episodes of The Bear Season 2 (15:57) and why, like other recent Marvel shows, Secret Invasion falls flat (48:13). Finally, Andy is joined by director Nicole Holofcener to talk about her new movie, You Hurt My Feelings (1:08:34).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Nicole Holofcener
Producer: Kaya McMullen
