‘The Bear’ Comes Roaring Back, and ‘Secret Invasion’ Falls Flat

Plus, Nicole Holofcener on making ‘You Hurt My Feelings’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
FX


Chris and Andy discuss the news that Warner Bros. is in talks to license HBO shows like Insecure to Netflix (1:00). Then they talk about some of the highlights from the first three episodes of The Bear Season 2 (15:57) and why, like other recent Marvel shows, Secret Invasion falls flat (48:13). Finally, Andy is joined by director Nicole Holofcener to talk about her new movie, You Hurt My Feelings (1:08:34).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Nicole Holofcener
Producer: Kaya McMullen

