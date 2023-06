Juliet returns with guest Jodi Walker to discuss The Bachelorette and the Season 20 roster that will be dating Charity Lawson. The ladies discuss their initial thoughts on the men, who they think will do well, and who might have their experience cut short. Be sure to stay up to date with us throughout this season, which premieres June 26!

Host: Juliet Litman

Guest: Jodi Walker

Producers: Ashleigh Smith and Jade Whaley

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

