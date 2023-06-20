 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trust or Bust: The Most Important Fantasy Players on New Teams

The guys evaluate the players who switched teams between seasons and discuss the fantasy implications of those changes

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
New York Jets Offseason Workout Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck walk through the most important players who switched teams between seasons, discuss their updated fantasy implications, and identify whether to trust, lust, or dust them (2:34). Finally, the guys close with emails (49:21).

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (4:15)
Darren Waller, New York Giants (10:35)
Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars (15:24)
D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears (22:38)
Samaje Perine, Denver Broncos (26:40)
Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers (31:32)
Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens (35:39)
David Montgomery, Detroit Lions (39:34)
Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns (42:31)

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

