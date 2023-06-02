 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jokic Is Going to Mess Up Your Top-Five Lists

Jason also dives into the Chicago Bears’ OTA buzz, including CB Jaylon Johnson’s absence and Justin Fields’s developmental progress heading into next season

By Jason Goff
2023 NBA Finals - Game One Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images


Jason begins the pod by sharing his reactions to the Nuggets’ win over the Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and shining a light on the greatness of Nikola Jokic. Next, he dives into the Chicago Bears’ OTA buzz, including CB Jaylon Johnson’s absence and Justin Fields’s developmental progress heading into next season (35:53). Finally, Jason and Tony discuss the Cubs’ horrible month, the confidence of the White Sox’s top brass, and Ja Morant (45:57).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton
Leave us a message on the Full Go’listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

