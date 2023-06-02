Jokic Is Going to Mess Up Your Top-Five Lists



Jason begins the pod by sharing his reactions to the Nuggets’ win over the Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and shining a light on the greatness of Nikola Jokic. Next, he dives into the Chicago Bears’ OTA buzz, including CB Jaylon Johnson’s absence and Justin Fields’s developmental progress heading into next season (35:53). Finally, Jason and Tony discuss the Cubs’ horrible month, the confidence of the White Sox’s top brass, and Ja Morant (45:57).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

