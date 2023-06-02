 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who Is the Chiefs’ Biggest Threat in the AFC?

In this new offseason series, Ben and Steven look at some of the biggest questions in the NFL. This week, they take a deep dive into the Bills and the Bengals.

By Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


In a new special offseason series, Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz dive deep into some of the biggest questions around the league. This week, Ben and Steven debate which team is the biggest threat to the Chiefs: the Bengals or the Bills? They start by looking into the state of the Bills, including their defense against quarterbacks, the impact of Josh Allen’s UCL injury, and if the addition of Dalton Kincaid is a needle-mover (03:29). Then, they discuss the Bengals, Lou Anarumo’s defense, Joe Burrow no longer taking a ton of sacks, and if it’s possible to keep Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins together (32:19). They end by looking at the differences in draft classes between both teams (51:01).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

