Who Is the Chiefs’ Biggest Threat in the AFC?



In a new special offseason series, Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz dive deep into some of the biggest questions around the league. This week, Ben and Steven debate which team is the biggest threat to the Chiefs: the Bengals or the Bills? They start by looking into the state of the Bills, including their defense against quarterbacks, the impact of Josh Allen’s UCL injury, and if the addition of Dalton Kincaid is a needle-mover (03:29). Then, they discuss the Bengals, Lou Anarumo’s defense, Joe Burrow no longer taking a ton of sacks, and if it’s possible to keep Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins together (32:19). They end by looking at the differences in draft classes between both teams (51:01).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS