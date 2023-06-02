King Charles’s Food-Powered Car, Starbucks Nugget Ice, and Tasting Velveeta Chocolate Truffles



Juliet and Jacoby discuss Wendy’s plan to use subterranean robots to deliver food, get an update on the recently renamed Frankmobile, and wonder which foods actually need to be kept refrigerated. For this week’s Taste Test, they try the Velveeta Chocolate Truffles. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

