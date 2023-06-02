 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

King Charles’s Food-Powered Car, Starbucks Nugget Ice, and Tasting Velveeta Chocolate Truffles

Juliet and Jacoby also discuss the recently renamed Frankmobile and wonder which foods actually need to be kept refrigerated

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Photo By Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images


Juliet and Jacoby discuss Wendy’s plan to use subterranean robots to deliver food, get an update on the recently renamed Frankmobile, and wonder which foods actually need to be kept refrigerated. For this week’s Taste Test, they try the Velveeta Chocolate Truffles. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Food News

The Latest

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Is Here to Save Us

Sean, Amanda, and Charles Holmes chat about both ‘Spider-Verse’ movies and discuss the incredibly high standard they set

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Barry,’ and the Strange State of Prestige TV Dramedy

‘Ted Lasso’ wants to know if people can change. ‘Barry’ knows they can’t. But one thing is clear: These funny men can go from cracking jokes to getting deadly serious, and the results have varied drastically.

By Charles Holmes

NBA Finals: Nuggets Pummel Heat in Game 1, Jokic’s Dominance, and Breaking Miami’s Zone

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Mets Sweep Phillies, Yankees Head to L.A., and Joe Davis Discusses Yankees-Dodgers

Giancarlo Stanton is back for the Yankees

By John Jastremski

Game 1: No Surprises and Tales From the Couch With Wosny Lambre. Plus, the Greatest Surfer of All Time, Kelly Slater.

Wos joins Ryen to break down Game 1 of the NBA Finals, including takeaways for the Heat, Jokic’s dominance, and more

By Ryen Russillo and Wosny Lambre

The Nuggets Hit the Heat With a Team-Wide “Too Small”

Entering the NBA Finals, the most crucial question for Miami was whether it could slow down Nikola Jokic and Denver’s offense. The answer, through one game, is a resounding no.

By Zach Kram