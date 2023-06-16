 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lady Gaga’s Nurtec ODT Ads, the Best Pop Stars Turned Actors, and Pink’s Acrobatics

Liz, Kate, and Amelia also talk about how the Kardashians are seemingly trying to enter a “soft” era

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
95th Academy Awards - Red Carpet Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images


Celebrities are out here making or wasting money, whether it’s Lady Gaga shilling migraine medication or Brooklyn Beckham using a $25 bottle of avocado oil to fry chicken (1:00). The Kardashians are seemingly trying to enter a “soft” era (13:41). In honor of the Weekend’s role on The Idol, we talk about the best and worst pop stars turned actors (27:05). And why is Pink so popular in Australia (54:02)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

