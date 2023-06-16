Lady Gaga’s Nurtec ODT Ads, the Best Pop Stars Turned Actors, and Pink’s Acrobatics

Celebrities are out here making or wasting money, whether it’s Lady Gaga shilling migraine medication or Brooklyn Beckham using a $25 bottle of avocado oil to fry chicken (1:00). The Kardashians are seemingly trying to enter a “soft” era (13:41). In honor of the Weekend’s role on The Idol, we talk about the best and worst pop stars turned actors (27:05). And why is Pink so popular in Australia (54:02)?
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher