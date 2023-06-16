Has Pixar Lost Its Magic Touch?



Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Rebecca Keegan to discuss Pixar’s recent cold streak, who’s to blame, and if it can be rectified. They talk about whether Pixar’s pandemic misfires have caused permanent damage, why its movies cost so much more than every other animation studio, and how leadership and the creative process have changed over the years. Matt finishes the show with two predictions about the opening weekends for The Flash and Pixar’s Elemental.

