Has Pixar Lost Its Magic Touch?

Rebecca Keegan joins to discuss the studio’s troubles in recent years, including its cold streak and high production costs

By Matthew Belloni
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Rebecca Keegan to discuss Pixar’s recent cold streak, who’s to blame, and if it can be rectified. They talk about whether Pixar’s pandemic misfires have caused permanent damage, why its movies cost so much more than every other animation studio, and how leadership and the creative process have changed over the years. Matt finishes the show with two predictions about the opening weekends for The Flash and Pixar’s Elemental.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Rebecca Keegan
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

