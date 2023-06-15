Hopkins Hype. Plus, Top Players From the Red Sox–Yankees Rivalry With John Jastremski.



Brian discusses the news that Bradley Beal may be on the move and whether he could make sense on the Celtics before turning to DeAndre Hopkins’s visit to Foxboro this week and the chances of him signing with the Pats (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the top five most notable Red Sox and Yankees, as well as the top five moments from the rivalry (26:30). Brian then answers some mailbag questions and ends with a Metric Man breakdown of Garrett Whitlock’s start on Wednesday night (52:20).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: John Jastremski

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

