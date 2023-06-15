 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hopkins Hype. Plus, Top Players From the Red Sox–Yankees Rivalry With John Jastremski.

Brian also reacts to the news that Bradley Beal may be on the move and considers some potential landing spots for him

By Brian Barrett and John Jastremski
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Brian discusses the news that Bradley Beal may be on the move and whether he could make sense on the Celtics before turning to DeAndre Hopkins’s visit to Foxboro this week and the chances of him signing with the Pats (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the top five most notable Red Sox and Yankees, as well as the top five moments from the rivalry (26:30). Brian then answers some mailbag questions and ends with a Metric Man breakdown of Garrett Whitlock’s start on Wednesday night (52:20).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: John Jastremski
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

