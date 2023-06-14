‘The Flash’ and Marketing a Movie With a Controversial Star



Matt is joined by veteran film marketing executive Terry Press to discuss the upcoming movie The Flash and how studios promote and release a movie with a controversial star attached. They discuss how Warner Bros. has handled the Ezra Miller situation in the lead-up to opening weekend, the decision to have them attend the premiere, and if any of this could affect box office numbers. They also talk about past movies with stars embroiled in controversy and how this has evolved over the years in Hollywood. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the latest Disney movie release date announcement.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Terry Press

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

