‘The Flash’ and Marketing a Movie With a Controversial Star

Film marketing executive Terry Press joins to discuss how film studios promote and release movies with controversial stars

By Matthew Belloni
Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. "The Flash" - Arrivals


Matt is joined by veteran film marketing executive Terry Press to discuss the upcoming movie The Flash and how studios promote and release a movie with a controversial star attached. They discuss how Warner Bros. has handled the Ezra Miller situation in the lead-up to opening weekend, the decision to have them attend the premiere, and if any of this could affect box office numbers. They also talk about past movies with stars embroiled in controversy and how this has evolved over the years in Hollywood. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the latest Disney movie release date announcement.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Terry Press
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

