Let’s Be Real About Tim Anderson

Jason starts the pod by sharing his thoughts and insights on the rumors surrounding the personal struggles of White Sox All-Star Tim Anderson and how they are being portrayed in the media. Next, he details some of his recent addictions, particularly the Max documentary The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (30:09). Finally, he’s joined by street fashion icon Dave Jeff to break down the Hyde Park Summer Fest coming up in June (40:10).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Dave Jeff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton
Subscribe: Spotify