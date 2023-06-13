 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023’s Most Interesting Fantasy Running Backs

The guys take a look at some of the most promising fantasy running backs, including Bijan Robinson, Najee Harris, and Rachaad White

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
NFLPA Rookie Premiere Portrait Session Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck highlight a handful of the most interesting fantasy running backs going into the 2023 season with help from The Ringer’s 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings (1:04). Finally, the guys share some stories from their Europe trip and read a few emails (41:48).

Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison (1:04)
Bijan Robinson (6:50)
Tony Pollard and Breece Hall (10:49)
J.K. Dobbins (16:39)
Najee Harris (20:57)
Kenneth Walker III (26:25)
Rachaad White (31:20)
The Philadelphia Eagles RB committee (37:40)

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

