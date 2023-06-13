2023’s Most Interesting Fantasy Running Backs



Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck highlight a handful of the most interesting fantasy running backs going into the 2023 season with help from The Ringer’s 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings (1:04). Finally, the guys share some stories from their Europe trip and read a few emails (41:48).

Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison (1:04)

Bijan Robinson (6:50)

Tony Pollard and Breece Hall (10:49)

J.K. Dobbins (16:39)

Najee Harris (20:57)

Kenneth Walker III (26:25)

Rachaad White (31:20)

The Philadelphia Eagles RB committee (37:40)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

