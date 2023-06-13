2023’s Most Interesting Fantasy Running Backs

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck highlight a handful of the most interesting fantasy running backs going into the 2023 season with help from The Ringer’s 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings (1:04). Finally, the guys share some stories from their Europe trip and read a few emails (41:48).
Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison (1:04)
Bijan Robinson (6:50)
Tony Pollard and Breece Hall (10:49)
J.K. Dobbins (16:39)
Najee Harris (20:57)
Kenneth Walker III (26:25)
Rachaad White (31:20)
The Philadelphia Eagles RB committee (37:40)
Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!
Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts