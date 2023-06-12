A Deep Dive on the Decision to Put Roman Reigns Over Cody Rhodes



David and Kaz kick off the show by discussing Charlotte Flair’s return on SmackDown (5:50), Young Rock being canceled (9:00), and the Rock’s response to the social media trolling (12:00). Then they discuss Roman Reigns’s win over Cody Rhodes, touching on the following:

What WWE would look like with Cody as champion (19:26)

What the Bloodline would look like if Roman lost (30:04)

What if Cody was never the guy? (34:10)

Roman as a babyface (37:50)

Paul Heyman’s stance (43:12)

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS