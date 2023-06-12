 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Deep Dive on the Decision to Put Roman Reigns Over Cody Rhodes

David and Kaz also discuss Charlotte Flair’s return on ‘SmackDown,’ the cancellation of ‘Young Rock,’ and much more

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
wwe.com


David and Kaz kick off the show by discussing Charlotte Flair’s return on SmackDown (5:50), Young Rock being canceled (9:00), and the Rock’s response to the social media trolling (12:00). Then they discuss Roman Reigns’s win over Cody Rhodes, touching on the following:

  • What WWE would look like with Cody as champion (19:26)
  • What the Bloodline would look like if Roman lost (30:04)
  • What if Cody was never the guy? (34:10)
  • Roman as a babyface (37:50)
  • Paul Heyman’s stance (43:12)

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

