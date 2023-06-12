 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees and Mets Head into Subway Series Struggling, and Saquon Holds Out of Camp

Mets’ offense still floundering despite snapping skid

By John Jastremski
Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images


‌(1:37) — YANKEES: The Yankees go 2-4 during their homestand, and now look forward to the Subway Series.

(8:23) — METS: The Mets broke their losing streak on Saturday, but still struggled to score runs on Sunday.

(12:29) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(22:26) — MIKE FLIEGELMAN: WFAN’s Mike Fliegelman returns to have a Mets venting session, then discuss the Subway Series and his summer concerts.

(46:55) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

‌Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Mike Fliegelman
Producer: Stefan Anderson

