Yankees and Mets Head into Subway Series Struggling, and Saquon Holds Out of Camp



‌(1:37) — YANKEES: The Yankees go 2-4 during their homestand, and now look forward to the Subway Series.

(8:23) — METS: The Mets broke their losing streak on Saturday, but still struggled to score runs on Sunday.

(12:29) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(22:26) — MIKE FLIEGELMAN: WFAN’s Mike Fliegelman returns to have a Mets venting session, then discuss the Subway Series and his summer concerts.

(46:55) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

