The Sox-Yankees Series and Another Chris Sale Injury With Lou Merloni

Plus, the best Boston sports offseasons

By Brian Barrett
Cincinnati Reds v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images


Brian starts by assessing the Patriots’ offseason thus far and how it stacks up with other notable Boston teams’ offseasons in recent years (0:30). Then, he chats with NESN’s Lou Merloni about the Red Sox taking two of three in the Bronx, Chris Sale’s injury, the Sox’s young starting pitchers, and more (22:30). Brian ends with some comparisons between the Nuggets and Celtics, and he reacts to the news that the Celtics are hiring Charles Lee as an assistant coach (55:25).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Lou Merloni
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

