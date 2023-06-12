The Sox-Yankees Series and Another Chris Sale Injury With Lou Merloni



Brian starts by assessing the Patriots’ offseason thus far and how it stacks up with other notable Boston teams’ offseasons in recent years (0:30). Then, he chats with NESN’s Lou Merloni about the Red Sox taking two of three in the Bronx, Chris Sale’s injury, the Sox’s young starting pitchers, and more (22:30). Brian ends with some comparisons between the Nuggets and Celtics, and he reacts to the news that the Celtics are hiring Charles Lee as an assistant coach (55:25).

