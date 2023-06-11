 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 289 Reaction: Amanda Nunes Retires as the GOAT, Charles Oliveira Earns Another Title Shot, and a Big Night for Canada

Ariel, Petesy, Chuck, and TST react to an unexpectedly wild night in Vancouver

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Immediately after the end of an emotional UFC 289, Ariel, Petesy, Chuck, and TST react to an unexpectedly wild night in Vancouver. The lads discuss:

  • With Amanda Nunes out of the women’s bantamweight division, what’s the next title fight to make? (9:38)
  • Whether Nunes is unquestionably the GOAT of women’s MMA … and will she actually stay away (13:42)?
  • How Charles Oliveira stamped his passport to Abu Dhabi for a rematch with Islam Makhachev after putting on a clinic against Beneil Dariush (26:53)
  • A massive success for the Vancouver crowd, which saw six Canadian fighters walk away with wins (41:17)

And, as the guys descend into sleepy madness, they deep-dive into Canadien cuisine, Blanchstradamus returns, more Denver Nuggets talk, Ariel’s childhood friend reports from the ground in Vancouver (52:48), and the guys try to pinpoint the exact moment Oliveira became a global superstar.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

