UFC 289 Reaction: Amanda Nunes Retires as the GOAT, Charles Oliveira Earns Another Title Shot, and a Big Night for Canada



Immediately after the end of an emotional UFC 289, Ariel, Petesy, Chuck, and TST react to an unexpectedly wild night in Vancouver. The lads discuss:

With Amanda Nunes out of the women’s bantamweight division, what’s the next title fight to make? (9:38)

Whether Nunes is unquestionably the GOAT of women’s MMA … and will she actually stay away (13:42)?

How Charles Oliveira stamped his passport to Abu Dhabi for a rematch with Islam Makhachev after putting on a clinic against Beneil Dariush (26:53)

A massive success for the Vancouver crowd, which saw six Canadian fighters walk away with wins (41:17)

And, as the guys descend into sleepy madness, they deep-dive into Canadien cuisine, Blanchstradamus returns, more Denver Nuggets talk, Ariel’s childhood friend reports from the ground in Vancouver (52:48), and the guys try to pinpoint the exact moment Oliveira became a global superstar.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

