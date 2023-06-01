 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking Down Conor McGregor and ‘TUF 31,’ Summer Fights We’re Most Looking Forward to, and Who Will Headline UFC 300?

The guys look ahead to a summer packed with fights and discuss a conspiracy about the BMF belt

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
The best faction in all of MMA media is back after a lengthy layoff! On today’s episode, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and media superstar Chuck Mindenhall gather to discuss the following:

  • The first episode of the newest season of The Ultimate Fighter and whether Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, and the rest of the cast convinced 3PAC to watch the rest of the series (19:18)
  • A conspiracy about the BMF belt (39:25)
  • A massive summer for combat sports and the fights we’re most looking forward to (47:46)
  • Why Petesy believes we’re in for one of the biggest fight cards of the year on Saturday (54:20)
  • With UFC 300 drawing near, the guys give their predictions for who they think will headline the historic evening (1:01:30)

Plus, Ariel and Petesy tell tales from their week together in Ireland, Chuck gushes over his Denver Nuggets, and TST talks about his getaway to Sweden. Plus, TST makes a massive show announcement that, if you’re a fan of this podcast, you won’t want to miss out on.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

