Chris and Andy are joined by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong to talk about when he really knew that the show would end after Season 4 (1:00), the influences he pulled from to make this final season (24:22), and how the final scenes of the finale came to be (44:13).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Guest: Jesse Armstrong

Producer: Kaya McMullen

