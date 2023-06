Tate Frazier hosts Kevin Clark to discuss what’s next for DeAndre Hopkins, if he’s ready to be a no. 2 WR, and what team would be the best fit for him at this stage in his career. Plus, Kevin O’Connor talks about the NBA Finals and over/unders on big-picture NBA story lines for next season.

Host: Tate Frazier

Guests: Kevin Clark and Kevin O’Connor

Producers: Danny Corrales, Conor Nevins, Tucker Tashjian, Kyle Crichton, Chia Hao Tat, and Richie Bozek

