City on the Cusp of Missing Europe, and United Tick Off Yet Another Milestone

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss a hectic weekend in the WSL. Manchester City’s shock defeat to Liverpool hampers their chances of European football, while Manchester United are all but guaranteed to be in the Champions League next season for the very first time thanks to their rivals. Chelsea showed why they love a title run, and there was more chaos at the bottom of the table, including yet another awful showing from West Ham.
Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify