 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

City on the Cusp of Missing Europe, and United Tick Off Yet Another Milestone

Plus, Chelsea showed why they love a title run and more chaos at the bottom of the table

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images


Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss a hectic weekend in the WSL. Manchester City’s shock defeat to Liverpool hampers their chances of European football, while Manchester United are all but guaranteed to be in the Champions League next season for the very first time thanks to their rivals. Chelsea showed why they love a title run, and there was more chaos at the bottom of the table, including yet another awful showing from West Ham.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

Previewing Game 5 of 76ers-Celtics and Suns-Nuggets

Plus, NBA playoff betting angles and Bronny’s prospects at USC

By Tate Frazier and Raheem Palmer

‘Succession’ Season 4 Power Rankings: The Great Toxification

It’s a pre-election party and everyone can cry if they want to

By Megan Schuster

Are We Witnessing the Revival of Italian Football?

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari and Gianni Buttice join to talk Serie A, Juventus’s crisis, what has happened to Inter and AC Milan, and the enigma that is Romelu Lukaku

By James Lawrence Allcott

Lonnie Walker IV Hijacked the Steph and LeBron Show

In Game 4 of Lakers-Warriors, the series’ brightest stars took center stage, with Curry carving up the Lakers in the pick-and-roll and James hunting Curry, just like old times. That is, until an unlikely fourth-quarter hero emerged to push the Lakers’ series lead to 3-1.

By Zach Kram

The Ringer MMA May Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Can Aljamain Sterling crack the top five after his big win at UFC 288? Plus, one of the greatest MMA fighters ever makes his return to the men’s top 10.

By Chuck Mindenhall

A Royal Rugby Weekend, the Best Prem Imports and Connacht’s Andy Friend

Plus, the guys look at Steve Borthwick’s coaching lineup for the World Cup

By The Rugby Pod