Jordan Love the Packers’ Future? Falcons Poised to Win the NFC South? Will Russ Cook?

Ben and Sheil discuss some of the biggest questions heading into the 2023 NFL season

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
NFL: JAN 01 Vikings at Packers Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Are the Packers in love with Jordan after not picking up his fifth-year option? Even though the Panthers and Saints added Bryce Young and Derek Carr, respectively, to the division, could the Falcons still rise to the top in the NFC South? Russell Wilson had an abysmal season with the Broncos in 2022, but is he poised for a bounce back with Sean Payton as the head coach?

‌Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal
Music By: Devon Renaldo

