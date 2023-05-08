Jordan Love the Packers’ Future? Falcons Poised to Win the NFC South? Will Russ Cook?



Are the Packers in love with Jordan after not picking up his fifth-year option? Even though the Panthers and Saints added Bryce Young and Derek Carr, respectively, to the division, could the Falcons still rise to the top in the NFC South? Russell Wilson had an abysmal season with the Broncos in 2022, but is he poised for a bounce back with Sean Payton as the head coach?

‌Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

Music By: Devon Renaldo

