All I Want Is to Watch Good Games

Jason talks about the exciting Nuggets-Suns and Celtics-Sixers playoff games, the Chicago Bears’ rookie minicamp, and the White Sox win over the Reds

By Jason Goff
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Four Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Jason begins the podcast by talking about the future of podcasting and sharing his reactions to the exciting Nuggets-Suns and Celtics-Sixers playoff games. He’s then joined by Kevin Fishbain from The Athletic to dissect the Bears’ rookie minicamp, break down the state of the team, and speculate on Chicago’s fortunes in the upcoming NFL season (14:57). Finally, Jason dives into Sunday’s baseball action and his favorite part of the White Sox’s 17-point performance in their win against the Reds (39:52).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Kevin Fishbain
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

