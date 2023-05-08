 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tiptoeing Around Tipping, Creating the Best Chef of All Time, and the Restaurant Next Door

Euno Lee joins the pod to introduce an entirely new game: the Best, Most Essential, Hottest, Sexiest, Crispiest, Juiciest, Must-Try Restaurant Guide, a.k.a. Restaurant Next Door

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave and Chris discuss tipping etiquette, including Chris’s not-at-all-shameful “college bar tip” situation, before giving a rundown on creating the Ultimate Chef, taking multiple elements of being a chef and highlighting the best. Finally, Euno joins the pod to introduce a new game: the Best, Most Essential, Hottest, Sexiest, Crispiest, Juiciest, Must-Try Restaurant Guide, a.k.a. Restaurant Next Door.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Euno Lee
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

