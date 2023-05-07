Celtics Lose Another During Crunch Time. Plus, Steven Ruiz on Mac Jones Entering Year 3.



Brian breaks down yet another close Celtics loss, why this team can’t seem to win these tight games, and Tatum’s and Brown’s inconsistent play (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz about the Patriots’ offense, their offseason additions, Bill O’Brien as the new offensive coordinator, and Mac Jones as he enters his third season (23:00). Brian ends with a mailbag question and then recaps the Red Sox’s series against the Phillies (58:15).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Steven Ruiz

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify