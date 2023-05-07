Celtics Lose Another During Crunch Time. Plus, Steven Ruiz on Mac Jones Entering Year 3.

Brian breaks down yet another close Celtics loss, why this team can’t seem to win these tight games, and Tatum’s and Brown’s inconsistent play (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz about the Patriots’ offense, their offseason additions, Bill O’Brien as the new offensive coordinator, and Mac Jones as he enters his third season (23:00). Brian ends with a mailbag question and then recaps the Red Sox’s series against the Phillies (58:15).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
