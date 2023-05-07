 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 288 Reaction: Aljamain Sterling Defends, Sean O’Malley Causes Chaos, and Why Colby Covington Won the Night

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss a bizarre fight card that took place in Newark, New Jersey

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
Zuffa LLC via Getty Images


After watching a bizarre fight card take place in Newark, New Jersey, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss the following on this episode:

  • Aljamain Sterling’s win over Henry Cejudo, if the judges got it right, and if it was enough for fans to finally start putting respect on the champ’s name (4:05)
  • Sean O’Malley’s post-fight confrontation in the cage with Sterling (13:10)
  • Cejudo’s cloudy future and whether he’ll call it quits if he’s no longer in title contention (21:40)
  • Belal Muhammad’s underwhelming win over Gilbert Burns and what it means for his welterweight title hopes (30:02)
  • If Yan Xiaonan is now the top strawweight contender (44:32)
  • Petesy’s strong thoughts on Kron Gracie’s embarrassing return to the Octagon (48:58)

Plus, TST reports on the scene from the Prudential Center and the guys recap other notable fights from the evening.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

Miami Qualifying Results and Reactions on Day 3

Kevin is joined by Scott Mitchell-Malm and Meg to discuss qualifying results on Day 3

By Kevin Clark and Megan Schuster

Celtics Reclaiming Momentum and Suns Dominating the Offense in Game 3

J. Kyle Mann and Tyler Parker are back to discuss Celtics vs. Sixers and Suns vs. Nuggets in Game 3

By J. Kyle Mann and Tyler Parker

Knicks Routed in Game 3, and Gallant Out

JJ returns to Spaces to discuss the Knicks 105-86 loss to the Miami Heat and Gerard Gallant out as the Rangers head coach

By John Jastremski

The Lakers Clobber the Warriors, Julius Randle Goes MIA, and More

Justin, Rob, and Wos react to the Lakers’ dismantling of the Warriors and the Heat dominating the Knicks

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bet for Friday’s Games

Which side is the better play as the Celtics and 76ers square off in Game 3? Check out The Ringer Gambling Show’s betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

The Celtics Take Back Home Court Advantage, and the Sox Make It Seven Straight

Brian discusses Jaylen Brown, great Celtics defense, and the Red Sox winning streak

By Brian Barrett