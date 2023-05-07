UFC 288 Reaction: Aljamain Sterling Defends, Sean O’Malley Causes Chaos, and Why Colby Covington Won the Night



After watching a bizarre fight card take place in Newark, New Jersey, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss the following on this episode:

Aljamain Sterling’s win over Henry Cejudo, if the judges got it right, and if it was enough for fans to finally start putting respect on the champ’s name (4:05)

Sean O’Malley’s post-fight confrontation in the cage with Sterling (13:10)

Cejudo’s cloudy future and whether he’ll call it quits if he’s no longer in title contention (21:40)

Belal Muhammad’s underwhelming win over Gilbert Burns and what it means for his welterweight title hopes (30:02)

If Yan Xiaonan is now the top strawweight contender (44:32)

Petesy’s strong thoughts on Kron Gracie’s embarrassing return to the Octagon (48:58)

Plus, TST reports on the scene from the Prudential Center and the guys recap other notable fights from the evening.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

