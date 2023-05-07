‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 7 Recap

Bill, Sean, and Joanna are back to break down the seventh episode of Succession Season 4. They discuss the brutally honest confrontation between Shiv and Tom and whether the two can actually recover this time, the reveal of Matsson’s bogus subscriber numbers, and Kendall’s heated meetup with Rava. Along the way, they talk about the shifting power dynamics between the siblings and the chaos of the pre-election party. They close by updating their predictions on who will be running Waystar Royco at the end of the season and debating the effectiveness of the final season.
Hosts: Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Kai Grady
