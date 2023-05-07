 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 7 Recap

Later, they close with an update on their predictions of who’ll be running Waystar Royco at the end of the season and debating the effectiveness of the final season

By Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson
HBO


Bill, Sean, and Joanna are back to break down the seventh episode of Succession Season 4. They discuss the brutally honest confrontation between Shiv and Tom and whether the two can actually recover this time, the reveal of Matsson’s bogus subscriber numbers, and Kendall’s heated meetup with Rava. Along the way, they talk about the shifting power dynamics between the siblings and the chaos of the pre-election party. They close by updating their predictions on who will be running Waystar Royco at the end of the season and debating the effectiveness of the final season.

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

Breaking Down ‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 7: “Tailgate Party”

Chris and Andy also discuss whether or not they’re watching this show through a different lens since it’s the last season

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

James Harden Drops 42 in Sixers Game 4 OT Victory

And later, more on how Harden’s work in Game 4 helped Joel Embiid out a lot down the stretch

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

One Head, One Crown: Breaking Down Episode 7 of ‘Succession’

On the eve of the U.S. presidential election, the most important order of business is Kendall and Roman finding a new way to screw over Lukas Matsson

By Miles Surrey

Celtics Lose Another During Crunch Time. Plus, Steven Ruiz on Mac Jones Entering Year 3.

Brian discusses why the Celtics haven’t been performing well in tight games

By Brian Barrett and Steven Ruiz

2023 Miami Grand Prix Recap and Listener Questions

Kevin and Meg discuss Max Verstappen’s win

By Kevin Clark and Megan Schuster

Part 1: Harden Does It Again, Boston’s Issues, and LeBron’s Genius With Ryen Russillo

Plus, talk of the current landscape of NBA studio shows and what fans want from them, how incredible 38 year-old LeBron has been, and more

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo