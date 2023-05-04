UFC 288 Preview: Aljamain Sterling’s Homecoming Test, the Return of Triple C, and Sean O’Malley Awaits. Plus, Where Will Francis Ngannou Go?

Two days before Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon against UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy are here to prep you for UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey. Today, the lads discuss:
- Whether Sterling or Cejudo has more pressure headed into Saturday night (7:33)
- Who Sean O’Malley will be rooting for in the main event (15:15)
- Predictions for the main event (37:47)
- If the winner of Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad has any chance of supplanting Colby Covington as Leon Edwards’s next opponent (40:52)
- Chuck’s huge interest in ONE Championship’s U.S. debut this weekend (1:12:12)
Plus, Cris Cyborg re-signs with Bellator and the guys get into all of the drama surrounding Francis Ngannou, OOTNGITS Chatri Sityodtong, and what this all means for Ngannou’s next move (54:16)
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
