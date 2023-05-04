What the WGA Writers Strike Means for Television



Chris and Andy break down the WGA writers strike and talk about who’s affected and who’s involved (1:00) and how the shows Citadel and Dead Ringers show the full spectrum of what’s at stake for TV creation (26:55). Then Andy is joined by Scott Neustadter, who adapted Daisy Jones & the Six for TV, to talk about what it was like bringing the music show from the page to the screen (50:10).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

