 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What the WGA Writers Strike Means for Television

Plus, Scott Neustadter on bringing ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ to the screen

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
US-ENTERTAINMENYT-TELEVISION-FILM-STRIKE Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images


Chris and Andy break down the WGA writers strike and talk about who’s affected and who’s involved (1:00) and how the shows Citadel and Dead Ringers show the full spectrum of what’s at stake for TV creation (26:55). Then Andy is joined by Scott Neustadter, who adapted Daisy Jones & the Six for TV, to talk about what it was like bringing the music show from the page to the screen (50:10).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Watch

The Latest

Confronting Former NFL Player Evan Mathis About the Hidden World of Sports Cards Trimming

Mike and Jesse also discuss the PWCC layoffs and Beckett’s new CEO

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

UFC 288 Preview: Aljamain Sterling’s Homecoming Test, the Return of Triple C, and Sean O’Malley Awaits. Plus, Where Will Francis Ngannou Go?

Plus, Cris Cyborg re-signs with Bellator and the guys get into all of the drama surrounding Francis Ngannou, OOTNGITS Chatri Sityodtong, what this means, and more

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Pump Restaurant Closes, a Trailer Leak, Plus ‘Vanderpump Rules’ S10, E13

Chelsea and Jodi react to the sad news of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant closing

By Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker

‘Beyond the Arc’: Celtics-Sixers Tied 1-1, Lakers-Warriors Game 2 Adjustments, and Are the Suns Already Finished?

Wosny Lambre joins to talk the Celtics’ win over the 76ers, Chris Paul’s injury, and more NBA playoff updates

By Kevin O'Connor and Wosny Lambre

WWE Backlash Predictions

Plus, is Daniel Bryan a better wrestler than Bret Hart?

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Record-Breaking Haaland, Allardyce Arrives at Leeds, Plus Loads More

Musa and Ryan talk about Erling Haaland scoring his 35th league goal to become the Premier League record holder, before rounding up some other midweek fixtures, including Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and the DFB Pokal semifinals

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn