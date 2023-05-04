Breaking the Algorithm (and Parking Lines), Dave Eats INPARADISE, Sleeping on the Couch, and Solo Dad

Dave and Chris kick off the show by talking about advances and limitations in AI and ways to break from the algorithm. The conversation then turns to Dave’s atrocious parking job at the Spotify Studios, foibles in pronunciation, and Dave’s experience at Taiwanese buffet INPARADISE. The show rounds out with a segment about sleeping with partners (literally), in which Chris perilously flirts with sleeping on the couch for the rest of his life. Dave caps it off with Solo Dad tips, including a bath time splash zone.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS