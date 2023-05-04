‘Category: Woman’ Documentary Discussion With Director Phyllis Ellis

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss and review Category: Woman, a new documentary about the history of sex testing in sport, along with the sexist and racist regulations that target women across sport. Writer and director Phyllis Ellis also joins us to discuss the inspiration behind making the film.
Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Phyllis Ellis, Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
