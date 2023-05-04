The 2023 Summer Blockbuster Confidence Scale



It’s May, which means it is officially summer blockbuster season. Matt welcomes back The Wrap’s Scott Mendelson to run through each of the most highly anticipated blockbusters of the summer and assign their confidence level for each movie’s likelihood of exceeding expectations at the box office.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Scott Mendelson

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify