The Ringer’s Kevin Clark is joined by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler to run through which players are currently the most overrated and underrated in the NFL, according to Fowler’s reporting around the league. They also discuss what Joe Burrow’s and Justin Herbert’s contracts might look like after Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson reached new agreements.

Host: Kevin Clark

Guest: Jeremy Fowler

Producer: Richie Bozek

Subscribe: Spotify