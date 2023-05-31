Movies Vs. TV in 2023: What the ‘Succession’ Finale Says About Storytelling Now. Plus: A Pointless ‘Little Mermaid.’

Sean and Amanda discuss the finale of Succession as a portal into the true divide between movies and TV today, and the ways in which the latter has stolen the former’s mojo (1:00), before a breakdown of the new live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid (30:00). Then, Sean is joined by Cristian Mungiu, the Romanian master filmmaker, to discuss his latest, R.M.N. (56:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Cristian Mungiu
Producer: Bobby Wagner
