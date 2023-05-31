 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Movies Vs. TV in 2023: What the ‘Succession’ Finale Says About Storytelling Now. Plus: A Pointless ‘Little Mermaid.’

Cristian Mungiu, the Romanian master filmmaker, also joins to discuss his latest, ‘R.M.N.’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Sean and Amanda discuss the finale of Succession as a portal into the true divide between movies and TV today, and the ways in which the latter has stolen the former’s mojo (1:00), before a breakdown of the new live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid (30:00). Then, Sean is joined by Cristian Mungiu, the Romanian master filmmaker, to discuss his latest, R.M.N. (56:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Cristian Mungiu
Producer: Bobby Wagner

