Ron DeSantis’s False Start, Game 7 Audio, and NBA Take Whiplash



Bryan and David start the pod talking about why discussing the NBA Finals TV ratings doesn’t matter (00:39). Then, they discuss Governor Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign launch on Twitter, its technical difficulties, and why the approach backfired on him (05:42). Then, they’re back with another segment of NBA2Day to discuss some of the best sound bites from Game 7, TNT cutting to commercial break during a pivotal foul review in Game 6, and LeBron’s retirement comments (26:48). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

