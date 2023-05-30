2023’s Most Interesting Fantasy Wide Receivers

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck highlight a handful of the most interesting fantasy wide receivers going into the 2023 season with help from The Ringer’s 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings (4:07). Finally, the guys close with emails (53:05).
A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (5:29)
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints (12:42)
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers (20:16)
Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs (24:32)
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (28:46)
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (35:32)
D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears (39:38)
Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos (43:19)
Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (47:24)
