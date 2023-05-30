 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023’s Most Interesting Fantasy Wide Receivers

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck highlight a handful of the most interesting fantasy wide receivers, including A.J. Brown, Chris Olave, and more

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
NFL: FEB 12 Super Bowl LVII - Eagles vs Chiefs Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck highlight a handful of the most interesting fantasy wide receivers going into the 2023 season with help from The Ringer’s 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings (4:07). Finally, the guys close with emails (53:05).

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (5:29)

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints (12:42)

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers (20:16)

Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs (24:32)

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (28:46)

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (35:32)

D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears (39:38)

Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos (43:19)

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (47:24)

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

