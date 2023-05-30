 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cannes Winners, Losers, Scandals, and Big Takeaways

Matt and Lucas also give an update on their box office draft

By Matthew Belloni
Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw, who attended the Cannes Film Festival in France, to discuss the significance of the festival within the industry, the indie film market, if streaming services are still interested in premiering their projects at Cannes, the optics of David Zaslav’s party, and more. Lucas and Matt also give an update on their box office draft.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

How Will ‘Succession’ Be Remembered?

The HBO series concluded its run on Sunday night. But where does it stack up among other prestige TV offerings? And how will its legacy differ from those of other shows under that umbrella?

By Brian Phillips

The ‘Succession’ Series Finale Power Rankings: The Only Hellhole in Paradise

An obvious no. 1 and an obvious last-place finisher—but how will the rest of the Roys and their corporate lackeys fare in our last-ever stock of who’s up and who’s down in the ‘Succession’ universe?

By Justin Sayles

The Caleb Martin Series, Boston’s Bizarre Demise, and Jaylen Brown’s Future With Bill’s Dad

Bill and his dad break down the Celtics’ defeat in Game 7 and make predictions for the NBA Finals

By Bill Simmons

‘Succession’ and ‘Barry’: A Tale of Two HBO Finales

Andy breaks down Sunday night’s momentous series finales

By Andy Greenwald, Sean Fennessey, and 1 more

Late Bundesliga Drama as Bayern Get Their 11th in a Row, Plus Pochettino to Chelsea and More

Musa and Ryan look at the aftermath of Bayern’s eventful season and react to Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic losing their jobs

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Emotions Fly High in a Weekend Full of Wrestling

Plus, Kaz gives a quick recap of his Vegas experience on the AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ preshow

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide