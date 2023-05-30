Cannes Winners, Losers, Scandals, and Big Takeaways



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw, who attended the Cannes Film Festival in France, to discuss the significance of the festival within the industry, the indie film market, if streaming services are still interested in premiering their projects at Cannes, the optics of David Zaslav’s party, and more. Lucas and Matt also give an update on their box office draft.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

