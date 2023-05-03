Tropes Course: Magical Weapons, From Excalibur to the Darksaber

From swords to scabbards to hammers, and everything in between, it’s time for Jo and Mal to dive deep into the trope of magical weapons and all they have to offer the stories we love. They examine the scope of the trope (06:04) and all of the great stories that come with them. Later they talk about the worthiness of those who use these magical weapons, forging and reforging, and so much more.
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
