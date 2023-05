On the heels of the Snowfall series finale, Erika and Steven dive into how the themes of loyalty and sacrifice between family members and coworkers in the drug trade are portrayed in pop culture.

If you have thoughts on Snowfall, Narcos, or anything we talked about in this episode, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

